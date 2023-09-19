.By PORTFOLIO ARMOR – Zerohedge
They’re Coming To America
Yesterday, Zero Hedge reported on the freight train of illegal migrants headed to America’s southern border. You can see video of those train-riding migrants below, accompanied by an an appropriate song.
Where are those migrants going after they get here? Some surely will be headed toward America’s major cities, forcing Democratic mayors to eat more of their own open borders advocacy dog food. But some are likely headed to a place called Colony Ridge–an enormous settlement forty miles outside of Houston that’s reportedly home to tens of thousands of illegal aliens. That this illegal alien ant colony is right under the nose of Texas Governor Abbott raises questions about how serious Governor Abbott’s tough talk about securing his state’s part of the border really is.
Reporter Spencer Lindquist of The Daily Wire wrote an eye-opening thread about Colony Ridge on X yesterday–I’ve posted it in full below. Before we get to that, a brief trading note, about another biotech lottery ticket.
Another Asymmetric Bet
In yesterday’s post, I mentioned a successful biotech trade. We’ve got another biotech trade in the works, which you can read about here.
And if you want a heads up when we place it, you can subscribe to our trading Substack/occasional email list below.
Now on to Spencer Lindquist’s eye-opening thread about the giant illegal alien settlement in Texas and who’s behind it.
If You Build It, They Will Come
The area is also said to be a strategic hub for the Gulf and Sinaloa cartels 400 miles north of the border, with law enforcement telling @BensmanTodd that both were early investors.
CR could eventually accommodate 200k people, with cartel elements undoubtedly blending in.
— Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) September 18, 2023
One thought on “Developer Builds A 60-Square Mile Illegal Alien Colony In Texas”
Reading here, it didn’t take long to get to the names “Ellis” and “Soros.” Of course!! And always new strategies to invade us, steal from us, and change the fabric of American life. For years we’ve seen invaders flowing in across the border, but this, a planned city, all for the new guys?!! Very slick and oh so well-funded and organized, albeit, very unkempt. And right in front of our eyes, in complete violation of our Law. I might be late to the party but I just didn’t know this was going on. It looks like a whole new tactic to me. The modern-day building of “A NATION WITHIN A NATION.”
This jumped out: “He warned that similar developments could be “planted in pockets around the country.” I guess they already are. Look at those “pockets” in Minnesota where they’re pushin’ Sharia Law. And in Manahattan, where 3 times a day religious prayers are blasted through bull-horns. Only two small examples. Not to mention the jobs stolen from Americans, and the wages reduced to slave wages, and a million other threatening challenges.
They named the new Texas city “Colony Ridge.” Colony implies other owner, or outer owner. We’re not hearing anything about that land belonging to the American people. And on our streets, fentanyl and desperation. Suffering and death. Is there a colony for truth? Is there a colony for The Bill of Rights. Yeah, it’s our nation, IF we can find it again, salvage it, and fight for the freedom it stands for. “If” has only 2 letters, but it’s one of the most humongous words we currently have.
.