Developer Builds A 60-Square Mile Illegal Alien Colony In Texas

.By PORTFOLIO ARMOR – Zerohedge

Illegal migrants heading to the U.S. border after disembarking from a train. Screen capture via Border Hawk.

They’re Coming To America

Yesterday, Zero Hedge reported on the freight train of illegal migrants headed to America’s southern border. You can see video of those train-riding migrants below, accompanied by an an appropriate song.

Where are those migrants going after they get here? Some surely will be headed toward America’s major cities, forcing Democratic mayors to eat more of their own open borders advocacy dog food. But some are likely headed to a place called Colony Ridge–an enormous settlement forty miles outside of Houston that’s reportedly home to tens of thousands of illegal aliens. That this illegal alien ant colony is right under the nose of Texas Governor Abbott raises questions about how serious Governor Abbott’s tough talk about securing his state’s part of the border really is.

Reporter Spencer Lindquist of The Daily Wire wrote an eye-opening thread about Colony Ridge on X yesterday–I’ve posted it in full below. Before we get to that, a brief trading note, about another biotech lottery ticket.

Now on to Spencer Lindquist’s eye-opening thread about the giant illegal alien settlement in Texas and who’s behind it. If You Build It, They Will Come The area is also said to be a strategic hub for the Gulf and Sinaloa cartels 400 miles north of the border, with law enforcement telling @BensmanTodd that both were early investors. CR could eventually accommodate 200k people, with cartel elements undoubtedly blending in. — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) September 18, 2023

