Watch: Parody Or Real Life? Masked & Confused Joe Biden Promotes New COVID Vaccines:

Allegedly receiving a COVID shot, President Biden says, “We’re going to have well over 1.1 billion shots and we’re going to continue going. We’re going to do our part.”

What’s most alarming is… pic.twitter.com/RxYTcXQoAy

— Blake 🔮 (@gunthertree2) September 19, 2023