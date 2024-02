DEVELOPING: This Trans woman is suing her partner for ‘throwing away her testicles’ which she kept in a refrigerator after getting them removed she is requesting $6,500 in damnages.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: This Trans woman is suing her partner for ‘throwing away her testicles’ which she kept in a refrigerator after getting them removed she is requesting $6,500 in damnages. pic.twitter.com/o7YXSggmaY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 9, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet