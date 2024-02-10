Klaus Schwab says the world will no longer be run by superpowers like America… it will be run by the World Economic Forum stakeholders, such as BlackRock and Bill Gates. pic.twitter.com/cf2IFTo1Bg
— illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) February 9, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
