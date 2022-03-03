DHS Expands ‘Temporary’ Amnesty for 3.4K Sudanese Nationals

Breitbart – by John Binder

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is renewing and expanding temporary amnesty status for more than 3,400 Sudanese and South Sudanese nationals living in the United States.

On Wednesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expansion which works as a quasi-amnesty for foreign nationals who would otherwise be eligible for deportation from the U.S.

More than 3,000 Sudanese nationals will be able to secure an 18-month TPS status that provides them with a work permit and shields them from deportation. Similarly, about 330 South Sudanese nationals will have their TPS status renewed for another 18 months.

“I have decided to offer temporary protection to Sudanese and South Sudanese nationals in the United States until conditions in each country improve and individuals can safely return,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

TPS serves as a quasi-amnesty for foreign nationals, created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA), that prevents deportations for those from countries experiencing famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as the Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed the program for a variety of countries.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/02/bidens-dhs-expands-temporary-amnesty-for-3-4k-sudanese-nationals/