Three Republicans Vote Against Resolution that Could Call for American Troops in Russia Conflict

Breitbart – by Sean Moran

Three House Republicans voted against a resolution on Wednesday that conservatives argued was so broad it could call to commit American troops to the conflict and for the United States to be in conflict with Russia “forever.”

The House overwhelmingly passed H. Res. 956, 426 to 3. Only three Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) voted against it.

Massie, a supporter of a non-interventionist foreign policy, said the resolution calls for “immediate defensive security assistance” to Ukraine, which is so overly broad that it could call to commit American troops to the fight on behalf of Ukraine.

The Kentucky conservative also said the resolution’s call to “fully isolate” the “Putin regime” would hurt low-income Americans hurting from inflation and Russians who may not agree with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden admitted during his State of the Union address on Tuesday that the sanctions on Putin and Russia will raise prices.

(3/7) It expands the geographic scope of the US commitment to the conflict in Ukraine by condemning the country of Belarus. We should not be seeking to name new enemies or committing to overturning other governments. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 2, 2022

Massie warned that the sanctions could even embolden Vladimir Putin.

“Crippling sanctions could also drive Putin to become more desperate, inciting him to resort to drastic measures such as escalating the weapons employed or the people targeted,” he said.

Massie warned that the bill could symbolically commit the United States to “forever” be in conflict with Russia.

He added, “It calls for continuing support “as long as the Russian Federation continues to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty.” Depending on the definition of “violate,” this could be a US commitment to forever be actively engaged in a conflict with another nuclear country.”

(7/7) It calls for continuing support “as long as the Russian Federation continues to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty.” Depending on the definition of “violate,” this could be a US commitment to forever be actively engaged in a conflict with another nuclear country. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 2, 2022

The Republicans’ opposition to further getting Americans involved in the current conflict falls in line with former President Donald Trump’s America First foreign policy vision. This was most recently exemplified at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in which more than 8-in-10 attendees called illegal immigration a “greater problem” than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Never Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) did not approve of the three conservatives’ vote against the resolution.

“Paul Gosar, Rosendale, and Thomas Massie just voted NO in the house of reps on a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine,” the Never Trump Republican said. “Unreal.”

Paul Gosar, Rosendale, and Thomas Massie just voted NO in the house of reps on a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine. Unreal. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 2, 2022

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said in response to Kinzinger, “Talk to me when our border is secure.”

Talk to me when our border is secure. https://t.co/0OXQ8wQVqo — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 2, 2022

Rosendale proposed the Secure America’s Borders First Act, which would ban the use of federal dollars to assist Ukraine until America can secure the southern border. The bill even calls for the wall to be at least 30 feet high.

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), Gosar, Jody Hice (R-GA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Bill Posey (R-FL), and Randy Weber (R-TX) cosponsored the legislation.

Rosendale said on Tuesday, “The American people are sick and tired of career politicians consistently putting the interests of foreign nations above our own. We must put America first ”

