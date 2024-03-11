By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
A doctor and trauma surgeon who mocked the unvaccinated on social media, attempting to frame anyone who rejected the vaccine as a conspiracy theorist, had died suddenly.
Dr. Vicky Jennings died after suffering a heart attack, her family revealed.
Dr. Jennings was a member of the Association of Surgeons of South Africa (ASSA) and the Trauma Society of South Africa (TSSA), and was recognized internationally by the International Association of Trauma Surgery and Intensive Care (IATSIC). Recently, she was made a Fellow of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST).
She was also known online for her pro-vaccine advocacy, in particular her mockery of the unvaccinated.
3 thoughts on “Doctor and Trauma Surgeon Who Mocked ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ In Viral Posts Dies Suddenly”
whos mocking who now punk?..Im a walking talking threat to their narrative ..I’ve had zero immunizations , no covid BS shots ..actually no shots at all ( thanks Mom) ..Im supposed to be dead yet i turn 61 in a few months happy bithday to me and my absolutely clean blood ..I just hope the fckers don’t find me now that I’ve exposed how useless their entire jab program from birth to death is ..Im supposed to be dead
same here EotS pure blood. I was mocked and shunned and restricted from sociaty because I dared question the story. First week I heard about the Chinese Flu bells were going off, this shit is fake. Now a few years later the CDC admits it was no worse than the flu/ Fkn clown world. Now all the poor sheeple are going to die. Slow kill the way the elite like it. Hard to pin point what the cause is, but this time they overplayed thier hand and everything was laid bare for all to see (those who want to see). As for the influencers, you can’t spend that fiat when yo’ ass is six feet under ground mofo.
how’s that jab working out for you??? oh wait you don’t look to good…..