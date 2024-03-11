Doctor and Trauma Surgeon Who Mocked ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ In Viral Posts Dies Suddenly

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

A doctor and trauma surgeon who mocked the unvaccinated on social media, attempting to frame anyone who rejected the vaccine as a conspiracy theorist, had died suddenly.

Dr. Vicky Jennings died after suffering a heart attack, her family revealed.

Dr. Jennings was a member of the Association of Surgeons of South Africa (ASSA) and the Trauma Society of South Africa (TSSA), and was recognized internationally by the International Association of Trauma Surgery and Intensive Care (IATSIC). Recently, she was made a Fellow of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST).

She was also known online for her pro-vaccine advocacy, in particular her mockery of the unvaccinated.

The list of fully vaccinated influencers who mocked the unvaccinated during the pandemic before dying suddenly continues to grow exponentially. Do you remember the YouTube and TikTok influencers who shilled the experimental Covid-19 vaccines to their followers during the pandemic? Most of them received payments from the government and pharmaceutical companies to sway their followers into supporting the vaccine roll-out. YouTube and other social media influencers were instrumental in spreading the mass formation psychosis that, as stated by Dr. John Malone, resulted in a significant portion of the population being essentially hypnotized into following the draconian Covid measures. Fast forward a couple of years and karma is striking down those same YouTubers who took the jab and cashed in on Big Pharma money. Hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers are now being diagnosed with cancer – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from rare and aggressive turbo cancers. Watch: