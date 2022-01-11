DOJ creates special unit to target ‘domestic terrorism’…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.
Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.
“We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.
The department’s National Security Division has a counterterrorism section. But Olsen told the Senate that he has decided to create a specialized domestic terrorism unit “to augment our existing approach.”
And here we go! (as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.) Oh you better believe it mofo. And if you’re not on that list, you haven’t been paying attention
This may scare some. Lol
Problem Reaction Solution
More chips being put in place to ensure draining of blood.
They always have to throw in their “racial” bs. But that boat is starting to sink.
How about you tyrants describe it as what it really is: The peoples’ fight for the enforcement of our Bill of Rights. All the rest is an excuse to keep us distracted from the real objective of freedom.
.
At face value of the title
One would think our government would be in a lot of trouble , …you know
Acting and being one of the largest terrorists groups in the world
This whole Covid thing has been nothing but two years of governmental terrorism
But as usual it’s us they are scared of … again
Just keep poking the bear ,, idiots
I thought they did that over a decade ago. Post 9/11 ndaa and patriot acts.
What took so long?
Another “but if course!”… After all, isn’t the definition of insanity doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results…or any result? And isn’t fear the mind killer? (With apologies to Frank Herbert, author of Dune).
I had the pleasure of talking to an 82 yr old pt last week. She scoffed and laughed that they call it an insurrection and/or siege. She was delightful lady, we need more of her.
All of these “domestic terrorists” must be in the same place George the chimp hid Saddam’s WMD’s/