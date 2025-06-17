DONALD TRUMP SAYS HE DOESN’T CARE THAT TULSI GABBARD SAID IRAN HAS NO NUKES
Reporter: "Tulsi Gabbard [Director of National Intelligence] testified in March that the intelligence community said that Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon."
Trump: "I don’t care what she said. I… pic.twitter.com/PupVvnO1Ua
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) June 17, 2025
2 thoughts on “DONALD TRUMP SAYS HE DOESN’T CARE THAT TULSI GABBARD SAID IRAN HAS NO NUKES”
So he’s basing his entire war campaign and millions of lives lost based on the notion that he “thinks” that they have nuclear weapons and not on any credible evidence or proof that they DO have nuclear weapons.
Well gee, by that logic we should invade Russia or China or North Korea. I mean we also “think” they have nuclear weapons too. Hell, let’s just invade the whole damn world while we’re at it! I “think” every country has a nuclear weapon.
WTF!!!
Unfrigginbelievable!!!!
Sounds familiar. Remember when all the politicians & military heads said Saddam had “Weapons of mass destruction” but then after invading & taking over Iraq & killing the guy they got a scapegoat to quietly admit they only thought he did? Same sh*t, different day.