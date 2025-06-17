JUST IN: ISRAELI MINISTER OF TRANSPORTATION
“We will not allow Israelis to travel abroad at this stage. Only those who came to visit, tourists, business visitors, or diplomats will be allowed to leave.” pic.twitter.com/Xj8X9JkZ9k
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) June 17, 2025
Wow! Who’s using their own people as human shields now?
F$&king hypocrites!!!
Unfrigginbelievable…..
Devil’s advocate here – so what happens if Israel gets wiped off the map & there’s no “greatest ally” to stand beside & defend anymore? Does the US then keep fighting endless wars against its “enemies” thus revealing that it has actually been run by international jews the whole time? I mean the UK’s been run by jews for centuries since Cromwell let them back in & many, many other countries are in the same boat. Is Israel the sacrificial bull of their (your) “religion” that the other abrahamic religions supposedly stem from? Isn’t there supposed to be a last battle at Meggido where all the world fights (“good vs evil” if you’re a “believer”) & destroys it & brings on “Armageddon”? Sounds to me like maybe they’re doing exactly what they’ve been planning for a long time & working to their religious mumbo jumbo playbook that SO many of our kin have been sucked in to believing all their lives since our pre-(abrahamic faith of choice) ancestors were forced to either convert or die! This is a very long-term plan of global domination & “religion” has always been the best mind-control tool to get huge swathes of “followers” (lambs, flock, sheep) on all sides to go along with it one way or another by believing that it is all “God’s” plan. Will you truly WAKE UP & finally realize this or will you keep “believing” (instead of knowing) & damn us & our children all to death (or a fate worse than) along with you because of a predetermined plan that you were convinced to take on “faith” as inevitable? THINK long & hard about that if you are able (may essentially require a lifetime of routine programming to be firstly identified as very real & then methodically disassembled in order to achieve free-thinking status)…
Re: “…religious mumbo jumbo playbook…”
Nailed it, Nate.
And…
“…religion” has always been the best mind-control tool to get huge swathes of ‘followers’ (lambs, flock, sheep) on all sides to go along with it one way or another by believing that it is all ‘God’s’ plan.”
Some don’t know that you can love Christ and his teachings without succumbing to ‘mumbo jumbo’ or to control, even the subtlest forms. I say heaven (freedom and goodness) and hell (fear and control) are both here now. We just have to make our way to where we want to go, how we want to live, who we need to move out of the way.
