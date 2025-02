DOOCY: Would Palestinians have the right to return to Gaza if they left during the rebuilding?

TRUMP: It would be my hope that we could do something really nice, really good, where they wouldn't want to return

(A reporter can be heard yelling, "It's their home, sir!")

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2025