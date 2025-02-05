Politico, NY Times Propped Up By Millions Of Dollars From US Government

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

On Tuesday, staffers at Politico were notified that a ‘technical error’ had prevented paychecks from going out. Many joked that this had something to do with the Trump administration putting a freeze on USAID funding.

And while there’s no evidence the two are linked, the suggestion prompted internet sleuths to look into Politico‘s sources of funding. What they found was absolutely shocking.

According to government spending tracker website USASPENDING.gov, Politico – which laundered the Hunter Biden ’51 intel officials’ propaganda during the 2020 election – received up to $27 million (and by some counts $32 million) from various US agencies during the Biden years.

In one instance, roughly $500,000 was spent on 37 Politico ‘pro’ subscriptions.

Of note, Politico was sold to German media giant Axel Springer (which also owns Business Insider) for $1 billion in 2021, meaning US taxpayer dollars have been flowing to the German media giant to prop up their US propaganda rags.

And look at this, the NY Times received $3.1 million in taxpayer funds, while the UK’s BBC received $3.2 million.