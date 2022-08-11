Dozens Of Whole Foods Stores Allow Customers To Pay With Palm Print Biometric Data

Amazon’s palm-reading payment technology will expand to dozens of Whole Foods locations across California. Shoppers will be able to pay for groceries by scanning the palm of their hand at checkout devices instead of using cash or card, as this is more evidence of the emergence of a cashless society.
The Verge reported that 65 Whole Foods stores in California would soon get the new payment technology. This is the most extensive rollout by the e-commerce giant since announcing the payment system in 2020.
“Customers can set up Amazon One by registering their palm print using a kiosk or at a point-of-sale station at participating stores. To register, you need to provide a payment card and phone number, agree to Amazon’s terms of service, and share an image of your palms. Once completed, you can take items to checkout and not have to take out your wallet — or even your phone. A hover of your hand over the device is all that’s needed to pay and leave,” The Verge said.
Amazon One has been pilot tested at Whole Foods stores in Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and New York. Amazon said customers had found the new payment system more convenient to checkout, though privacy concerns emerged last year by a group of lawmakers who raised questions about the megacorporation collecting biometric data of its customers.
A group of senators in 2021 sent Amazon CEO Andy Jassy a letter for more details about how it scans palm prints.
Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) asked Jassy if Amazon plans to expand its biometric payment system and if the data collected will allow the company to increase the effectiveness of targeted ads.
“Amazon’s expansion of biometric data collection through Amazon One raises serious questions about Amazon’s plans for this data and its respect for user privacy, including about how Amazon may use the data for advertising and tracking purposes,” the senators wrote in the letter.
Amazon One appears to be ushering in a cashless society where a customer’s body is becoming a transactional tool.
Amazon has successfully provided customers with a convenient lifestyle through high-tech devices (think of Alexa smart speakers and Ring smart cameras), but the only tradeoff is the company harvests user data for advertisement purposes.
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/dozens-whole-foods-stores-allow-customers-pay-palm-print-biometric-data
7 thoughts on “Dozens Of Whole Foods Stores Allow Customers To Pay With Palm Print Biometric Data”
Any submitting to this will be easily identified and classified as ENEMY-ZOMBIES. Fk Whole Foods. Next they’ll want DNA.
.
So Amazon turns over data from its Ring cameras to law enforcement, what makes people think they won’t turn over their palm prints in order to solve crimes past and present?
There used to be a time not so long ago when “whole food” stores were actually small privately run produce shops selling wholesome “real” organic food. Now these so-called “whole food” stores are just a part of large chains owned by Amazon where trendy virtue signalers go to be seen “doing the right thing”.
I still shop at the small organic shops where the clientele are all pretty much the same wholesome cash-paying, gubbmint-hatin’ wholesome people they’ve always been! 😀
Biden just executive order d cbdc and the death to cash and crypto.
“Amazon said customers had found the new payment system more convenient to checkout” – def big part of the problem! So many people love convenience; they have abandoned traditional transactions. Think of all the white collar ‘yuppies ‘, if you. Will, the new 20/30 something Ms are the worst. And they’re always so excited about this nonsense.
Mom and pop shops, of any and all kind of industries, will suffer (not that they haven’t been already)! Taking cash away from them…not good. You can’t fly under the radar…but that’s what They want, isn’t it. Grrrr
Could be another reason why they’re arming up the IRS. Maybe they know resistance is coming big time but they need to be seen to be “doing the right thing” on their propaganda channels. Maybe they’re hoping that when resistors are seen being taken out on TV by armed IRS thugs the general public sheeple will just be told it was tax-evading white supremacist nazi terrorists & then they’ll just blink their eyes & go back to watching the Kardashians…