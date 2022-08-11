Biden planning to ‘protect’ us from cash – beginning Dec. 13!

Some of America’s smartest men, including Robert Kiyosaki, investment guru and author of the personal finance book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” have some choice words for Executive Order 14067.

It would behoove you to listen to them.

Kiyosaki called President Joe Biden’s signed executive order “the most treasonous act in U.S. history” and the creation of Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDC, as “communism in its purest form,” encouraging Americans to “stay awake.”

He is joined by Jim Rickards, another economist, investor and former CIA official who is calling it a step toward the end of cash, the greenback, in circulation since the founding fathers. The new “digital tokens” can be “turned off” if the government doesn’t like what you are doing. Rickards has four decades of experience on Wall Street.

Rickards criticized CBDC and labeled it as “Bitcoin’s Evil Cousin.” He also exposed the supposed singular event called C-Day, which according to him, will take place on Dec. 13, 2022, and will disrupt the traditional financial systems in the U.S.

He said when what he calls “C-Day” happens, paper money would be worthless and the U.S. dollar would crash. He further added that consumer spending and access to basic needs would also be restricted, and people holding too much money would be penalized.

Executive Order 14067, titled “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets,” includes developing policy plans and the organization of federal regulators. “Any future dollar payment system should be designed in a way that is consistent with United States priorities … and democratic values, including privacy protections, and that ensures the global financial system has appropriate transparency connectivity, and platform and architecture interoperability or transferability, as appropriate.”

