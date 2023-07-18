Dying of Influenza: “2023 Will be Deadliest Flu Season.” Why COVID-19 Vaccinated Young Australians Are Dying of the Flu, and How Their Deaths Will be Used to Push New mRNA Influenza Vaccines

By Dylan Eleven – Truth11.com

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines damage the immune system and gut microbiome, and now healthy young adults and kids are dying from the flu.

Their deaths plastered all over the mainstream media is no accident. Big pharma is desperate to put out new Influenza mRNA vaccines on the market, and they need receptive customers.

The propaganda push is on. Last year’s flu season in North America we had the “tripledemic” which, we are told, is here to stay as the new normal. Each year.

Dr. William Makis | Global Research

What Is Happening in Australia?

Australia is in the middle of winter and at the “peak of flu season”.

The Australian media are describing the 2023 flu season as the “deadliest” with over 1120 people seeking emergency visits in past week, 47% of them kids, with 16 children in the intensive care unit.

Australia is heavily COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated and these vaccines destroy the immune system and the gut microbiome, so Australia has an immunosuppressed population that is very susceptible to infections like Influenza.

That’s why healthy Australian young adults and children are dying from the flu right now. That’s why a healthy 6 foot 4” man like Mate Babic can drop dead 5 days after a “slight cough”.

This happened in Canada during last flu season Nov-Dec.2022 when a record number of COVID-19 vaccinated Canadian kids died from the flu (at least 13 kids died that we know of and some provinces, like Ontario and Quebec, refused to release any data on their child flu deaths).

July 12, 2023 – Canberra, Australia – 37 year old father of three Mate Babic died suddenly from the flu 5 days after a slight cough. “It is crazy a six-foot-four, healthy man could pass away from influenza B, it is like we are living in the 18th century, it is like the plague” (click here).

July 6, 2023 – Noosa, Australia – 11 year old Emma Schwab died suddenly from “influenza B” one day after being released from the hospital. “Cases surge” (click here).

July 8, 2023 – East Gosford, Australia – A 15 year old High School student at St. Joseph’s Catholic College died of Influenza (name not released) (click here).

Pushing COVID-19 and Influenza vaccines

The Australian authorities are using these Influenza deaths to push both COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines.

Sky news video: “Australians are warned to seek flu vaccines and COVID booster shots.”

We know these flu vaccines are useless. But the big pharma push is on to get new Influenza mRNA vaccines on the market. Some recent news:

June 26, 2023 – “mRNA flu shot candidate compared against inactivated vaccine”

The mRNA-1010 vaccine candidate elicited either higher or comparable immune responses to a standard-dose, influenza quadrivalent inactivated vaccine.

Overall, these first-in-human safety and immunogenicity findings highlight, on June 19, 2023, the potential of the mRNA platform to improve the effectiveness of influenza vaccines.

May 15, 2023 – “Universal flu vaccine based on mRNA tech to be tested by NIH

NIH is enrolling patients in an early stage clinical trial to test a universal flu vaccine based on mRNA technology.

The technology is behind Moderna’s and Pfizer’s widely used Covid vaccines.

March 20, 2023 – “Vaccine makers prep bird flu shot (mRNA) for humans ‘just in case’

Some of the world’s leading makers of flu vaccines say they could make hundreds of millions of bird flu shots for humans within months if a new strain of avian influenza ever jumps across the species divide.

Moderna’s mRNA vaccine research actually began with pandemic flu, and was modified for COVID

The company plans to launch a small human trial of an mRNA pandemic flu vaccine tailored to the new avian influenza subtype in the first half of 2023, he said, adding Moderna could respond “very quickly” in an outbreak scenario.

Triple vaccine for a Triple-demic:

This is what they pushed last flu season in North America:

Nov.12, 2022 – “Moderna is banking on a combined COVID, flu and RSV vaccine”

Moderna is developing a three-in-one vaccine against COVID-19, flu and RSV.

The vaccine manufacturer is actively promoting the shot and hoping for regulatory approval in the next year.

Dec.13, 2022 – Forbes: “Tripledemic update: RSV, Covid and Flu”

With what’s now being called a tripledemic, which includes SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), influenza (flu), and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) already spreading rapidly, the winter ahead could be worse.

One surprising twist has been that more adults have developed RSV, usually thought to only affect young children

Feb.2, 2023 – “Tripledemic Rouses Vaccine Developers and Variant Trackers”

Three major respiratory viruses—respiratory syncytial virus, seasonal influenza, and COVID-19—are surging at once, prompting a determined scientific response

The tripledemic pattern may be here to stay: “It is likely that this is going to be the new normal with each year seeing the co-circulation and seasonality of RSV, flu, and COVID-19.”

My Take

Australia is one of the most heavily COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated countries and it is currently experiencing an influenza outbreak that has killed two healthy young girls ages 11 and 15, as well as many healthy young adults, like 37 year old Mate Babic who was COVID-19 vaccinated with his wife (who was injured by Pfizer).

“Moderna is banking on a combined COVID, flu and RSV vaccine” and that was last year. They want to make that a reality this year.

We will move into fall in a few weeks and I believe we will be hit with a tsunami of propaganda, as efforts will be made to “rehabilitate” mRNA technology, because no sane person wants COVID-19 vaccines at this time.

Canadian media is already pushing the propaganda that there will be new Omicron XBB COVID-19 vaccines in Canada in the fall and everyone should take them. (click here) The selling point? They’re monovalent again, no Wuhan spike present.

They’re testing us. In Australia, in Canada. They’re testing to see how they can introduce a new mRNA product into a market that doesn’t want it.

Expect North America’s 2023 fall “flu season” to be full of heavily publicized flu deaths, of young children and young adults. Followed by a huge push for COVID-19 and flu (mRNA) vaccines.

They’re banking on it.

