Elon Musk: ‘Trump is in the Epstein Files. That is the Real Reason They Have Not Been Made Public’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

X owner Elon Musk escalated his spat with Donald Trump on Thursday by declaring that the President is “in the Epstein files” and that’s why they haven’t been released.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk said. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” Musk added.

It’s certainly plausible.

It would explain Trump’s slavish devotion to Israel.

I speculated that Trump was compromised back in 2019 when Israel was caught spying on Congress and the White House with “StingRays” planted all over DC and Trump just brushed it off.

President Bill Clinton was blackmailed by Israel while he was in the White House, according to author Daniel Halper.

From The Times of Israel, 23 July 2014, “Netanyahu said to have offered Lewinsky tapes for Pollard,” subheadline, “New critical book on the Clinton family claims that Israel tapped White House phones, blackmailed president with recordings of intern”:

Israel attempted to use tapes of former US president Bill Clinton’s steamy conversations with intern Monica Lewinsky to leverage the release of Jonathan Pollard, a new book on the Clinton family’s political enterprises has claimed. In the book, titled “Clinton Inc: The Audacious Rebuilding of a Political Machine,” author Daniel Halper relies on on-the-record interviews with former officials together with a close analysis of documents termed “the Monica Files” to paint a salacious – and uncomplimentary – picture of one of the most prominent political families in the United States. Halper reviewed hundreds of pages of documents compiled as a contingency to use in case the former intern ever was involved in legal action against Clinton. According to the author, the documents indicate that during the Wye Plantation talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, held in Maryland in 1998, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled Bill Clinton aside to press for Pollard’s release. Halper said that Israel had found new leverage to push for Pollard’s release. “The Israelis present at Wye River had a new tactic for their negotiations–they’d overheard Clinton and Monica and had it on tape. Not wanting to directly threaten the powerful American president, a crucial Israeli ally, Clinton was told that the Israeli government had thrown the tapes away. But the very mention of them was enough to constitute a form of blackmail,” Halper wrote, adding that “according to information provided by a CIA source, a stricken Clinton appeared to buckle.” Halper noted that “intelligence officials in the United States or Israel will of course not confirm on the record the extent or substance of Israeli eavesdropping,” but also cited an article published in 2000 by the magazine Insight, that claimed that Israel had “penetrated four White House telephone lines and was able to relay real-time conversations on those lines from a remote site outside the White House directly to Israel for listening and recording.” Israel has denied such claims in the past as “outrageous.” Pollard, a former US naval analyst, was found guilty of passing sensitive documents to Israel, and sentenced to a life sentence in prison for the offense. He remains a cause celebre in Israel, and there have been repeated efforts throughout the past twenty years to secure his release.

Halper cites seemingly corroborating information, including a contemporary New York Times article from November 1998 which reported that the two leaders had discussed Pollard’s release during the ill-fated conference and that “the Israelis had told the president something that opened up the possibility of Pollard’s release, something Clinton had explicitly ruled out during the first six years of his presidency.” The Times article noted that a White House spokesman told a reporter that Clinton was simply “newly impressed by the force of Mr. Netanyahu’s arguments.” […] Netanyahu’s threat, according to Halper, spurred Clinton to consider action. Halper claims that Clinton brought the request before CIA director George Tenet. Tenet, however, threatened to resign his position if Pollard was released, and Clinton backpedalled on the idea. Halper is not the first to claim that Israel illicitly taped the steamy conversations between Clinton and Lewinsky and tried to leverage it to its advantage. In 1999, UK author Gordon Thomas claimed that the Mossad had collected some 30 hours’ worth of phone sex conversations between Lewinsky and Clinton and was using them to blackmail the US or to protect a deeply-embedded mole in the White House.

Trump released Pollard from the terms of his parole to allow him to make Aliyah in Israel near the end of his first term. Trump also pardoned Pollard’s Israeli handler, Israeli colonel Aviem Sella, on his last day in office.

Elon Musk spent some $277 million to get Trump elected yet it bought him seemingly no influence. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt got Trump banned off all social media after January 6th and yet today he might as well be running the White House.

All that is left is for Trump to go to war with Iran on Israel’s behalf.