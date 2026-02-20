Elusive COVID Justice: Where Are the Prosecutions?

By Armageddon Prose – Zerohedge

A year and change into the Golden Age — a deep, and thus far unquenched, thirst for justice among a huge portion of the MAGA base notwithstanding — the administration has prosecuted precisely zero COVID criminals.

What’s more, the Department of Justice, when Pam Bondi isn’t promising to prosecute Americans for “hate speech” or rolling out new schemes to cover up the Epstein, hasn’t scrounged up the time or energy to bother even investigating any of them.

No prosecutions, no investigations, no press releases.

Nothing but radio silence

The guy running HHS, RFK Jr. wrote a big, beautiful book elaborately detailing the rampant criminality of Fauci and many, many of his co-conspirators.

And yet, nothing.

Rather, AG Pam Bondi seems far more interested in prosecuting phantom “hate speech” crimes and covering up for the Epstein class.

Were she inclined to do the job the base that put her in office would like her to do, however, she would have a plethora of legal implements at her disposal.

It is true that, for some federal crimes that these people likely committed — and we’re only discussing federal crimes, setting aside state-level statutes under which these people could be targeted — the statute of limitations has run its course and the window for prosecution has elapsed, being over six years out since the start of the pandemic and even longer from the pre-planning (the tabletop exercise Event 201 coincidentally timed in October 2019, just a few months before the lockdowns began, the illicit gain-of-function work on coronaviruses in offshore labs, etc.).

Criminal conspiracy — which these people provably engaged in — typically has a five-year statute of limitations.

The key provision, though, is that the clock on the five-year statute of limitations window for criminal conspiracy only commences once the conspiracy has concluded.

As the conspiracy — the shot mandates, the forced masking, the business closures etc. — arguably continued deep into 2023 and arguably even beyond, we’d still be well within the five-year window for prosecution.

Via Department of Justice (emphasis added):

“Conspiracy is a continuing offense. For statutes such as 18 U.S.C. § 371, which require an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy, the statute of limitations begins to run on the date of the last overt act. See Fiswick v. United States, 329 U.S. 211 (1946); United States v. Butler, 792 F.2d 1528 (11th Cir. 1986). For conspiracy statutes which do not require proof of an overt act, such as RICO (18 U.S.C. § 1961) or 21 U.S.C. § 846, the government must allege and prove that the conspiracy continued into the limitations period. The crucial question in this regard is the scope of the conspiratorial agreement, and the conspiracy is deemed to continue until its purpose has been achieved or abandoned. See United States v. Northern Imp. Co., 814 F.2d 540 (8th Cir. 1987); United States v. Coia, 719 F.2d 1120 (11th Cir. 1983), cert. denied, 466 U.S. 973 (1984). An individual’s “withdrawal” from a conspiracy starts the statute of limitations running as to that individual. “Withdrawal” from a conspiracy for this purpose means that the conspirator must take affirmative action by making a clean breast to the authorities or communicating his or her disassociation to the other conspirators. See United States v. Gonzalez, 797 F.2d 915 (10th Cir. 1986).”

—————————————–

So, who should the Department of Justice be investigating, assuming it was serious about pursuing justice?

A short but wildly incomplete list to start with:

· Anthony Fauci. The head of the snake. See: Help Get This Simple Fauci Prosecution Playbook to Trump, Please

· Peter Daszak. Former EcoHealth Alliance who acted as the conduit through which Fauci funneled NIAID funding to the Wuhan lab (after the Obama administration outlawed gain-of-function on American soil)

· Deborah Birx. The so-called “Scarf Lady” who ran the Trump White House response (into the ground)

· Peter Morens. Fauci’s capo at the NIAID, whom he used as a go-between to illegally skirt FOIA record-keeping requirements. (Morens admitted as much in Congressional testimony, under oath.)

· Francis Collins. Head of NIH during and before COVID

· Rochelle Walensky. Head of CDC during COVID

· Mandy Cohen. Walensky’s replacement, caught on camera gleefully explaining how she arbitrarily enforced COVID lockdowns on the public with no scientific basis. See: Biden Pick for New CDC Director Laughs About Arbitarily Enforcing COVID Lockdowns

Entire books can, and in some cases have, been written about each of these seedy characters, whose depravity stretches far further back in time than COVID; indeed, their lack of morals or decency was the qualifying features that catapulted them to the top of the Public Health™ apparatus in the first place.

None of these people, for the record, benefitted from the flurry of pardons issued by whoever was running the Biden autopen on his way out the door, with the exception of Anthony Fauci. And even Fauci’s pardon, if indeed if was signed via autopen as it appears to have been, is highly suspect.

All of which is to say: there is no excuse for the total lack of effort to punish these demons who perpetrated the greatest scam in world history and killed untold millions of people, and perhaps billions in the aggregate, in the process.