Email Leak: CDC Buried Its Own Myocarditis Warning in MAY 2021

By TDB – Zerohedge

The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Leak: CDC wrote myocarditis warning in MAY 2021, never published

What we have here is a bit of the old “public/private position” standard championed by Hillary Clinton, otherwise known as strategic lying.

Via The Epoch Times:

“In May 2021, CDC officials drafted an alert on myocarditis and the two most widely used COVID-19 shots, according to the newly obtained document, which is being made public for the first time by The Epoch Times. ‘This is the most recent draft of an alert as discussed. Happy to discuss,’ Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the CDC’s top official for equity in COVID-19 data and engagement, told two other high-ranking CDC colleagues in the email. It was titled “draft alert on myocarditis and mRNA vaccines”… The CDC started receiving reports of post-vaccination myocarditis in January 2021 and either failed to detect or ignored a safety signal for myocarditis and the mRNA shots the following month… The newly disclosed email is dated May 21, 2021. That’s three days before a CDC workgroup acknowledged for the first time that the number of reported myocarditis cases after COVID-19 vaccination was higher than expected, and a week before the CDC said it was still recommending that virtually all Americans 12 years and up receive a vaccine.”

Related: COVID Propaganda Roundup: The ‘Safe and Effective’ Narrative Implodes

So:

· In private, the CDC was well aware, from the very start of the injection campaign, of the heart swelling risks presented to healthy teenagers who did not need vaccination in the first place against COVID.

· Simultaneously, in public, the agency was coercing everyone over 12 years of age to get injected based on no scientific evidence, the initial Pfizer trial itself being provably fraudulent

Until a real, aggressive investigation with teeth is launched, the number of lives taken/destroyed due to this criminal negligence remains unknown and, in fact, if the Public Health™ authorities have their way, may forever remain so.

Related: Pfizer, Fauci, Biden Lied About Vaxx Transmission Data (Nuremberg II Now)

Biden administration Amazon book-banning regime exposed

The evidence of the Biden administration’s brazen, out-in-the-open violation of the First Amendment, the most sacred of them all, is legion. It’s right there in spades for any prosecutor with the balls and the integrity to pursue.

Related: How China Inspired US ‘Public Health’ Authorities to Use Information Warfare Against the American People

This is only the latest.

Via Washington Examiner:

“Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday posted evidence on X that the Biden White House leaned on Amazon in 2021 to censor books that it considered to be promoting ‘misinformation’ about the COVID-19 vaccines. Andy Slavitt, a senior Biden official, emailed Amazon asking, ‘Who can we talk to about the high levels of propaganda and misinformation and disinformation of [sic] Amazon?’ Amazon caved to the pressure and started flagging books that the administration didn’t like with an internal Do Not Promote tag, limiting their reach. Additionally, an Amazon executive reassured the Biden administration that the company had also taken ‘a number of [other] actions to not show misleading content on vaccinations.’”

Here’s the thread showcasing the relevant documents.

COVID Warlord Fauci to release self-serving ‘memoir’

One COVID-oriented book that’s guaranteed to skate by uncensored on Amazon is Anthony Fauci’s forthcoming memoir.

Via Associated Press:

“Dr. Anthony Fauci has a memoir coming out in June, a look back at his long career as an infectious disease expert and the many outbreaks he contended with, from HIV/AIDS to the COVID-19 pandemic that made him famous. Viking announced Thursday that Fauci’s “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service” will be published in June 18. “I hope that this memoir will serve as a personalized document for the reader to understand better the daunting challenges that we have faced in public health over the past 40 years,” Fauci said in a statement released Thursday by Viking. “I would also like to inspire younger individuals in particular to consider careers in public health and public service.” Fauci, 83, was director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health for nearly 40 years, and was President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor until his retirement, in 2022. Fauci served under seven presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan, but he is best known for his time during Donald Trump’s administration, when he and the White House often clashed over how to respond to the coronavirus.”

Nothing offends like this genre of vapid, self-promoting, propagandistic “memoir” published by government celebrities to capitalize further off of all of their “public service.”