EPA Finalizes Rules to Decimate US Trucking Industry and Send Consumer Goods Prices Soaring

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

On Tuesday, December 20, crazed EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the final national clean air standards to cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks.

The new standards will slash dangerous pollution from semi-trucks.

The EPA insists the new rules will protect public health, especially the health of vulnerable populations in underserved, overburdened communities.

This is pure leftist insanity and will force underserved, overburdened communities to pay more for their food and consumer goods.

These people are dangerous and insane.

The Daily Caller reported:

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a rule Tuesday that will impose stricter nitrogen dioxide emissions standards on new heavy-duty trucks, a move that will substantially hike operating costs for truckers, experts and industry representatives told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The EPA’s rule, which is more than 80% stricter than the previous regulation, will require large trucks, delivery vans and buses manufactured after 2027 to cut nitrogen dioxide emissions by nearly 50% by 2045, according to an agency press release. The agency’s rule is intended to push truckers to phase out diesel-powered vehicles and use electric vehicles (EV) instead; however, the compliance costs associated with such rules could suffocate an industry that is not ready to transition to EVs, experts told the DCNF. “It’s an overreach that is indicative of this administration’s tendency to set aside balance to achieve the goals of activists that they are politically aligned with,” Mandy Gunasekara, a senior policy analyst for the Independent Women’s Forum and former EPA Chief of Staff during the Trump administration, told the DCNF. “It’s going to squeeze out the mid-sized and smaller trucking companies because they’re not going to be able to afford to purchase the new, extremely expensive equipment required to continue to do what they do.”

