EPSTEIN FILES FLASHBACK: “The Glass Club” was a secret, private club for British officers & other important officials established in England during WW1 (~1916).

By Sam Parker

The Glass Club was housed in an ornate, lavishly furnished mansion with no expense spared. Guests were provided (masked) women, booze of every kind, gambling, music, dancing and risqué entertainment, including strip shows.

The financial backers of the club were private and initially anonymous. More on this later. Every guest was sworn to absolute secrecy. They were asked never to talk about the club, who attended, or what went on there.

Every employee of the club–man or woman, including the escorts & prostitutes–was a spy, carefully documenting everything they could about their military guests:

It was all “printed for the record in what became known as ‘The Black Book.’ ‘The Black Book’ recorded their sins of omission and commission, their peculiar vices, their special weaknesees, their financial status, the condition of their domestic relations, and the degree of affection they had for relatives and friends. Their connection with, and their influence over, influential men in politics, industry, and religion was earefully noted.”

3 officers blew the whistle on the operation, suspecting it of being an espionage operation after they were blackmailed in an attempt to get them to divulge information that would have been helpful to the enemy. They were later listed as “Killed In Action.”

After this club & its operations were leaked to the press, the press began to attack the government of Prime Minister Asquith, and he was displaced by a coalition government of David Lloyd George, Winston Churchill & Lord Balfour.

Soon after came things like the Balfour Declaration (promising a jewish state in Palestine Jacob Rothschild), US entry into the war (especially thanks to Churchill’s engineering of the Lusitania attack), and the Russian Revolution (in which Trotsky was aided by the British government), etc.

Now, for the rest of the story: It was eventually discovered that the secret financiers of the Glass Club were the same jеwish international bankers who funded the Bolsheviks & zionists.

Carr states it this way:

“When war broke out in 1914 the Rt. Hon. H. H. Asquith was Prime Minister. He was an Anti-Zionist. The International Bankers decided that Asquith’s Government had to go and be replaced by a coalition government in which David Lloyd George and Winston Churchill would wield great influence. Lloyd George had for years been Solicitor for the Zionist movement as planned and financed by the Rothschilds. Winston Churchill had been a supporter of political Zionism from the time he first entered politics. In 1917 the International Bankers were supporting both the Bolshevik and Zionist movements. It would seem incredible that the British Cabinet didn’t know what was going on.”

“Pawns In The Game” by William Guy Carr (1956), p. 82-85.

HOW LONG HAVE THEY BEEN DOING THIS?!