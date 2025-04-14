Florida woman caught dealing in human body parts on Facebook Marketplace

By The Post Millennial

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly buying and selling human body parts through Facebook Marketplace.

52-year-old Kymberlee Anne Schopper was charged with trafficking in human tissue, according to the Orange City Police Department. She was released from the Volusia County Jail on Friday on a $7,500 bond.

According to a report by FOX 35 Orlando, police began investigating in December 2023 after receiving a report that a local business was selling human bones online. Officers reviewed photographs allegedly posted on Facebook by Schopper’s business, Wicked Wonderland, which appeared to advertise items including human skulls and other bones.

Authorities said Wicked Wonderland’s website listed for sale two human skulls, a clavicle and scapula, a rib, vertebrae, and a partial skull. Law enforcement seized the remains as evidence and submitted them to a medical examiner for analysis.

The shop owner, Schopper, reportedly told investigators she had been selling human bones for years and claimed she was unaware it was illegal in Florida. She said the remains were intended to be “educational models,” which are permitted under state law.

“She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment,” an arrest affidavit stated. “She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature.”

Experts determined that the cranium and the skull fragment were likely archaeological finds. One sample was estimated to be over 100 years old and another dated back more than 500 years, according to FOX 35.