Epstein’s Sick Private List Of High Profile Names Just Released

By Alisha Rodriguez – The Republic Brief

The DailyMail.com published a sizable collection of Jeffrey Epstein’s personal calendars and communications today, providing hundreds of pages provide a previously unheard-of look at the late pedophile’s remarkable network of influence.

One of the disclosures is that financier Epstein dined frequently with magician David Blaine and seemed to know specifics about the marriage of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda.

The hundreds of pages of documents also include the names of presidents, prime ministers, princes, and other well-known figures who had not before been connected to Epstein.

They demonstrate that despite serving 13 months in prison for having intercourse with underage girls and being classified as a registered sex offender, Epstein continued to court the world’s elite.

Numerous influential people, including Irina Shayk, Chris Rock, Wendi Murdoch, and Richard Branson, were slated to meet with him as he worked to repair his reputation.

Those listed in the records include tech billionaire Peter Thiel, early Facebook investor Sean Parker, artist Jeff Koons, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and music industry executive Tommy Mottola, who was formerly married to Mariah Carey.

During its investigation into Epstein’s sex trafficking organization, the US Virgin Islands authorities requested the data, which Epstein’s estate provided. Epstein owned two private islands there. In 2019, while he was awaiting prosecution, the pedophile hung himself in jail.

The schedules include personal phone numbers and email addresses that allowed Epstein to reach his associates whenever he desired, just like his infamous “Black Book” of contacts.

The following are among the names Daily Mail has uncovered. The details of their interactions with Epstein can be read on the news site HERE:

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson

David Blaine and Chris Rock

Bill Gates

Woody Allen

Jes Staley (Chief executive of JP Morgan’s exclusive private bank)

Irina Shayk, Wendi Murdoch and Richard Branson

Peter Thiel (PayPal founder, Tech billionaire, and early Facebook investor)

Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan chief executive)

Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn founder)

Author Noam Chomsky

Bill Burns (CIA director since 2021)

Epstein is reminded to contact Tommy Mottola, the former head of Sony Music, twice: first in June 2013 and again in January 2014.

Mottola acknowledged talking to Epstein via a representative.

“Mr. Epstein and I shared some mutual acquaintances,” he remarked, “and he called me several times to ask for concert tickets, as many people do.”

The archives contain one email that appears to be a reference to Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan, and that lists a meeting with ‘Dimon’ for March 2, 2010.

Epstein mentioned ‘Jamie’ in another email to senior bank employees that also mentioned Dimon.

The existence of any meeting between Dimon and Epstein was refuted by a JP Morgan representative.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik, who had breakfast with Epstein at 8.30 a.m. in October 2013, is another person who appears on the calendars.

The founder of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman, met Epstein, according to the Wall Street Journal, which published information from the documents earlier this month.

Leon Botstein, the president of Bard College, invited Epstein to a dinner and Epstein was reportedly accompanied by some young girls when he visited the college.

In 2015, author Noam Chomsky was scheduled to travel with Epstein to dine in his New York mansion.

In 2014, Bill Burns, the CIA director since 2021, had three meetings planned with Epstein, the first in Washington and the second at Epstein’s residence in New York.

The documents contain emails and calendar entries that Lesley Groff, one of the listed but unindicted co-conspirators in Epstein’s sweetheart plea agreement from 2008, forwarded to Epstein and his gang.

It was “simply not her function to ask the reason for any appointment and never suspected that Mr. Epstein was engaged in illegal conduct,” according to a statement from Groff’s attorney.

Epstein displayed his disdain for the law by using the email address “jeevacation@gmail.com” throughout the logs, which he set up for use throughout his 13-month prison term.