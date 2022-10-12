Eric Adams signs Times Square ‘gun-free’ zone into law as NY appeals

New York Post – by Bernadette Hogan

Check your guns at the TKTS booth.

Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation Tuesday designating the boundaries of Times Square as a “gun-free” zone, days after a federal judge ruled that the new state law banning possession of concealed firearms by permit holders “does not appear permissible.”

“Today we enshrine in law that Times Square is a gun-free zone. Licensed gun carriers and others may not enter this area with a gun unless otherwise specifically authorized by law, but we’re not stopping here,” said Adams during a press conference alongside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other elected officials.

Last Thursday, Syracuse federal Judge Glenn Suddaby issued temporary restraining orders against the parts of the “Concealed Carry Improvement Act” signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in response to the US Supreme Court’s July ruling that overturned a 1913 state gun control law that he found unconstitutional.

“Based on the historical analogues located thus far, it does not appear permissible for New York State to restrict concealed carry” in Times Square, Suddaby wrote.

But in the 53-page decision, Suddaby said the decision wouldn’t take effect for three days to give the state time to file a challenge with the US Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

State Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion on Monday to keep the act in effect during the appeals process.

“The law remains in effect and will continue to be enforced, both in the city and throughout the state. We’re waiting on an appeal while the attorney general has begun the appeal process to the Second Circuit. And until they make some further determination, we will continue to enforce the law,” said Stephen Louis, Executive & Chief of the Legal Counsel Division, NYC Law Department.

Adams also signed a City Council bill into law that will help track data from illegal gun trafficking within the five boroughs.

https://nypost.com/2022/10/11/eric-adams-signs-times-square-gun-free-zone-into-law-as-ny-appeals/