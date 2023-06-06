Eric Adams suggests housing illegal migrants in private residences in New York:

2 thoughts on “Eric Adams suggests housing illegal migrants in private residences in New York:

  1. So now they present this as an opportunity to help the poor. What a twisted, convoluted plot, trying to get us to house the enemy. Exploitation and infringement doing the globalist jitterbug.

    What’s at first strongly encouraged is just one small step away from mandatory. And anyway, spare rooms have many other important purposes.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*