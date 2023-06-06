Eric Adams suggests housing illegal migrants in private residences in New York:
“It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence… They have spare rooms." pic.twitter.com/zzEczmD2U3
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 5, 2023
Posted: June 6, 2023
2 thoughts on “Eric Adams suggests housing illegal migrants in private residences in New York:”
So now they present this as an opportunity to help the poor. What a twisted, convoluted plot, trying to get us to house the enemy. Exploitation and infringement doing the globalist jitterbug.
What’s at first strongly encouraged is just one small step away from mandatory. And anyway, spare rooms have many other important purposes.
Church and State:
NYC to house migrants in churches:
https://www.rt.com/news/577535-nyc-churches-migrants-shelter-crisis/
