Even when they kill a young man from her own state of Florida, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz won’t condemn Israeli settler violence against Palestinians. This is what support for ethnic cleansing looks like.

Even when they kill a young man from her own state of Florida, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz won’t condemn Israeli settler violence against Palestinians.

This is what support for ethnic cleansing looks like. pic.twitter.com/Cx4J9puLy0 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) July 15, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet