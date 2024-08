Every men has to be asked if they are pregnant by the new guidance from the NHS, we are seriously living in a clown 🤡 world

Every men has to be asked if they are pregnant by the new guidance from the NHS, we are seriously living in a clown 🤡 world 🌎 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uNQMTWIC14 — Bristolblueeyes 🇬🇧 (@Bristolblueeyes) August 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet