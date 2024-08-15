American Business owner is selling her food truck. Illegal immigrant shows up with paperwork that he is getting funding to purchase her truck with NO MONEY in the bank and NO CREDIT

She speaks with the bank and is told it’s COMMON, Illegal migrants are being given funding to purchase things like this

Why do American citizen need so much income and credit scores to the the same funding??

“I purchased my first food truck. It cost me over $25,000. I paid it cash money. I worked hard to pay for this truck.

I’m now selling it, because I’m just gonna I’m doing other things, but I’m selling it. I had a guy come to look at purchasing my vehicle or my food truck.

And he explained to me he’s an illegal immigrant. He has no credit. He has no money in the bank. But he showed me his paperwork that he will receive funds to purchase my food truck.

I’m thankful that he’s buying it, but I’m hurt that I worked so hard to pay cash for my food truck.

I have good credit. Can’t even get a business loan because of color of my skin.

I have veterans in my family. I’m a veteran. I’ve been self employed for so long. But somebody please tell me. How do I work so hard to have somebody who comes to this country not long, no credit.

And he shows me paperwork where they’ll be funding him money to buy my food truck. And when I talked to the bank, they told me, usually they have to go straight to a dealership because, no, I’m a I’m a private sale. But for special circumstances, they’re gonna you know, they allow it.

But I need my president to tell me why I worked so hard all these years, all these decades. Couldn’t get a business loan, but I bust my ass to get the money to create my business. And we got immigrants coming here, and they’re getting money. Money. We’re doing nothing but just being here. It’s not right, and I want answers.”

