FAA Quietly Suggests Covid Shots Damaged Pilots’ Hearts

A new report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) quietly suggests that large numbers of pilots have suffered heart damage after being pressured to receive Covid shots.

Buried in the report is the admission that the electrocardiogram ranges for pilots are no longer normal.

An electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) records the electrical signal from the heart to check for different heart conditions, according to Mayo Clinic.

Electrodes are placed on the chest to record the heart’s electrical signals, which cause the heart to beat.

The signals are shown as waves on an attached computer monitor or printer.

To be considered fit to fly, pilots must give an EKG reading within a certain parameter to ensure they don’t suffer a cardiac arrest during a flight.

However, Steve Kirsch has released a report revealing that the FAA has now widened those parameters, apparently to accommodate pilots’ poor EKG readings.

According to Kirsch:

After the vaccine rolled out, the FAA secretly widened the EKG parameter range for pilots so they wouldn’t be grounded. It looks like the vax gave at least 50M Americans heart damage.

Kirsch continues:

In the October 2022 version of the FAA Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners, the FAA quietly widened the EKG parameters beyond the normal range (from a PR max of .2 to unlimited). And they didn’t widen the range by a little. They widened it by a lot. It was done after the vaccine rollout. This is extraordinary. They did it hoping nobody would notice. It worked for a while. Nobody caught it. But you can’t hide these things for long. This is a tacit admission from the US government that the COVID vaccine has damaged the hearts of our pilots. Not just a few pilots. A lot of pilots and a lot of damage. The cardiac harm of course is not limited to pilots. My best guess right now is that over 50M Americans sustained some amount of heart damage from the shot. That’s a lot of people who will be very upset when they realize the vaccine they took to reduce their chance of dying from COVID actually worked in reverse making it: More likely that people will get COVID Be hospitalized from COVID and other diseases Die from COVID (and other diseases) You also have an excellent chance of getting a lifetime of heart damage for no extra charge. But don’t worry; you can’t sue them. They fixed the law so none of them aren’t liable (the doctors, the drug companies, the government). After all, you took the vaccine of your own free will. It’s not like you were forced (or coerced) to take it or anything like that! And there were plenty of people warning you not to take the shots (even though they censored most of them).

