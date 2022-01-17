Family of Synagogue Terrorist Malik Faisal Akram Asks How He Was Able to Enter the US with Criminal Record? How Did He Get In?

Malik Faisal Akram is the jihadi hostage-taker who died on Saturday after a 12-hour ordeal in a Texas synagogue. His brother asks how Akram was able to enter the US with a criminal record.

On Saturday night after hours of holding hostages in a Texas synagogue, jihadi hostage-taker Malik Akram was dead.

Now his family is asking how he entered the country.

The Daily Mail reports (highlights added):

The family of a 44-year-old British Muslim man who was shot dead by police in Texas after launching a terror attack on a synagogue last night demanded to know how he was allowed into America despite a long criminal record. Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn, died in a hail of bullets after a 10-hour stand-off on Saturday in which four people were held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, 27 miles from Dallas. Akram had apparently flown to America two weeks ago, lived in homeless shelters and bought a gun on the street, according to US President Joe Biden… …Malik’s brother Gulbar issued a statement on behalf of the family last night in which he told of their ‘devastation’ and revealed how relatives had been in contact with Malik during his attack at the police’s request but could not convince him to surrender. But speaking to Sky News he also demanded to know how the incident had been allowed to unfold. ‘He’s known to police. Got a criminal record. How was he allowed to get a visa and acquire a gun?’, he said.

How did this terrorist ever get into the country?

