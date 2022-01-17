Minnesota Now Offering $200 Gift Cards to Families to Get Their 5-11 Year-Olds Vaccinated

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The State of Minnesota is now offering $200 gift cards to families, per child to get their 5-11 year-olds vaccinated with the experimental COVID vaccines.

Children have a 99.995% chance of surviving COVID-19. In the UK there is only a 2-in-a-million chance the disease will be fatal in children.

They have a greater chance of drowning.

A CDC panel raised concerns over vaccine-induced Myocarditis in children aged 5-11 who received the vaccine back in December.

KSTP.com reported:

A new incentive has been announced in an effort to get more children fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Minnesota. On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said families who get their 5- to 11-year-old children fully vaccinated in January and February can get a $200 Visa gift card per child. However, in order to be eligible for the gift cards, the first and second doses must be administered between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28. Officials say families are able to receive one gift card for each eligible child who is vaccinated in that time frame. Parents and guardians will be able to register their children once they have completed their two-dose series between 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 and 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28. Gift card requests will be fulfilled throughout March of 2022.

Gateway Pundit