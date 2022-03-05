Farmer to Tucker Carlson: Your Grocery Bill Is About To Go Up $1,000 A Month Due To Fertilizer Prices

Corn and soybean farmer Ben Riensche said on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ on Wednesday to expect to see a spike in your grocery bill due to the increase in price of fertilizer after Russian sanctions.

“It’s embarrassing how little most people know about fertilizer, what it means, tell us the implications of this sanction?” Carlson asked.

“Soaring fertilizer prices are likely to spike food prices,” Riensche said. “If you’re upset that gas is up a dollar or two a gallon, wait until your grocery bill is up $1000 a month. And it may not manifest itself in terms of price, it could be quantity as well. Empty shelf syndrome must just be starting.”

“I’m sorry, I just wanted to make sure I heard you correctly. Up $1000 a month?” an incredulous Carlson asked.

“Sure,” Riensche responded. “The price of growing my crops, or the major crops, corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, cotton are up 30 to 40%. They are on my farm. And most of it is fertilizer. Nitrogen prices are up 3 times from the left crop we put in. Phosphorous and potassium have doubled.”

“The planting season in the northern hemisphere is just weeks away. There is no miracle technology that can cut that in a half or a third,” he said.

