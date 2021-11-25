Farmer’s Almanac Predicts an Extra-Long, Extra-Cold Winter with ‘Bone-Chilling’ Temperatures

Yahoo News

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, we’re in for one wild winter.

The 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued its official warning for especially wintery weather ahead. In the coming months, the trusted resource predicts a “Season of Shivers,” which “will be punctuated by positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States.”

The Almanac, which has an 80 percent accurate prediction rate, says the U.S. can expect plenty of snow this season, with an “extreme wintry mix” headed for New England, the Ohio Valley, and even parts of the Deep South and southeast New Mexico.

And while temperatures in states like Montana, the Dakotas and Colorado are predicted to stay “relatively normal,” the regions should prepare for “above average snowfall,” with “several storms predicted throughout the winter.”

Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, said the upcoming winter “could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years.”

The western U.S. will be spared most of the nasty winter weather, according to the Almanac. The region “will remain relatively dry, with all but the Pacific Coast itself and portions of the Southwest experiencing the frigid cold predicted for much of the rest of the country,” the source predicts.

As for Canada, Stillman said, “This coming winter won’t be remarkable in terms of temperature, but for our Canadian friends who will end up just wanting to dry out, it will be a long season indeed.”

The Farmer’s Almanac has been helping predict weather conditions since 1792, when it released its very first forecast. The Almanac uses solar science, climatology and meteorology to form their predictions.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/farmers-almanac-predicts-extra-long-185556941.html