Fauci: It Is Likely We’re Not Done’ with Chinese Coronavirus ‘When It Comes to Vaccines’

Breitbart – by Hannah Bleau

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week said that it is “likely we’re not done” with the Chinese coronavirus “when it comes to vaccines,” leaving the door open for even more jabs into the future, which he said remains uncertain.

While recent polling data shows Americans finally moving past the virus and returning to behaviors aligning with their lives pre-pandemic, Fauci is not deeming anything over.

When asked about coronavirus vaccinations, Fauci said they “don’t know” what will come next.

“It is likely that we’re not done with this when it comes to vaccines,” he told CNBC, adding that “everybody wants to return to normal, everybody wants to put the virus behind us in the rearview mirror, which is, I think, what we should aspire to.” However, his attitude seemed less than optimistic as he said metrics fell in the right direction for other variants before the situation went south.

“The problem here and throughout the world is that the memory of what happened fades very quickly,” Fauci said.

“I would hope that this completely catastrophic experience that we’ve had over the last two-plus years will make it so that we don’t forget, and we do the kind of pandemic preparedness that is absolutely essential,” he added. Fauci’s cautionary remarks coincide with those offered by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who said during an appearance on Face the Nation that a fourth jab is “necessary.” “Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now,” he said. “The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths.” “It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer,” Bourla added. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who came under constant scrutiny from the establishment media for refusing to go along with pro-mandate “Fascism,” joked that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director, who has been quieter over the past few weeks, is in a “witness protection program” of sorts because “he will say, you know, no, you should still wear a mask, and he’s never going to say be normal, go back to normal.” “So they know that, and they know that that’s not what people want,” he said, warning that the left will reimpose lockdowns after the midterm elections. https://www.breitbart.com/science/2022/03/15/fauci-it-is-likely-were-not-done-with-chinese-coronavirus-when-it-comes-to-vaccines/