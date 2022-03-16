Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 3-16-22
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 16, 2022”
52, sun
54 degrees and mostly cloudy
“Preventive war is like committing suicide out of fear of death.”
— Otto von Bismarck
.
“I fear that foreign bankers with their craftiness and tortuous tricks will entirely control the exuberant riches of America and use it to systematically corrupt civilization.”
— Otto von Bismarck, 1815 – 1898
“The division of the United States into federations of equal force was decided long before the Civil War by the high financial powers of Europe. These bankers were afraid that the United States, if they remained in one block and as one nation, would attain economic and financial independence, which would upset their financial domination over the world. The voice of the Rothschilds prevailed.”
— Otto von Bismarck, 1815 – 1898
.
Thank you Galen! You just try to invest your savings!!! NO WHERE TO GO!! Everything justs costs you now!!! Being robbed on every turn….
I think a tax revolt is way overdue We own this land!!! in 1870 a guy could claim 570 acres of land!!! They Stole!!!! US CORPORATE COMMIE GOVMINT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!