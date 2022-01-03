Fauci Says CDC is Revisiting New Rule on Asymptomatic People Not Requiring a Test after 5 Days Because of “Pushback”

Dr. Fauci on Sunday conceded the CDC is taking orders from Democrat interest groups and is reconsidering guidance for asymptomatic people because of “pushback” from the left.

The CDC on Monday recommended shorter Covid isolation and quarantine time for all Americans.

The CDC made the decision to cut isolation time from 10 to 5 days in an effort to help Joe Biden and make sure there isn’t a total collapse of society under his watch.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday said the agency updated its Covid guidance on asymptomatic people and cut isolation time because, “You’re not going to be transmitting during all of that period of time. We’ve seen that in study after study.”

The Covid cultists on the left freaked out after the CDC cut quarantine times and said testing at the end of quarantine is no longer needed because PCR tests can stay positive for up to 12 weeks.

Michigan said it won’t follow the updated CDC Covid guidance on shorter quarantine and isolation times.

On Sunday Fauci told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that testing negative for Covid at the end of isolation is now under consideration after pushback.

“The CDC is very well aware that there has been some pushback about that,” Fauci said. “I think we’re going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @GStephanopoulos that the CDC is considering amending the isolation guidance for asymptomatic patients to include testing. “The CDC is very well aware that there has been some pushback about that.” https://t.co/AA3csRTGyE pic.twitter.com/P1WkSNrdFS — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 2, 2022

