COVID-19 pandemic restrictions could end “soon,” even as early as this year, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Financial Times in an interview published Tuesday.
The big picture: Fauci explained that he does not believe “we are going to eradicate this virus,” but said that it will instead reach an “equilibrium.”
- “I hope we are looking at a time when we have enough people vaccinated and enough people with protection from previous infection that the COVID restrictions will soon be a thing of the past,” Fauci said.
- Fauci added that he hoped restrictions would end “soon,” agreeing with a suggestion that they could largely end this year.
State of play: Fauci also said that as the U.S. is “certainly heading out” of a particularly difficult phase of the pandemic driven largely by Omicron, local health departments will be the ones to make virus-related decisions instead of the Biden administration.
What he’s saying: “As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated,” Fauci said.
- “There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus.”
One thought on “Fauci: U.S. heading out of “full-blown pandemic phase””
Sometimes you just can’t wait for the fall guy to fall. Now so many are looking at the trucker convoy. What if they were all looking at what’s held sway over the people for so long, I mean the root of the problem?
You might not agree with everything here (he initially uses the word ‘vaccine,’ then explains) but this is John Kaminski’s perspective on the state of our world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3YbWCxK9IMm/
I wonder if he understands the fight ahead and if he embraces The Bill of Rights. I will look into that.
