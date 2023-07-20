FBI Agent Confirms ‘Stand Down’ Order Given Not to Interview Hunter Biden in Criminal Investigation

An FBI supervisory special agent has validated the testimony of IRS whistleblowers regarding their alleged obstruction in interviewing Hunter Biden as part of a criminal investigation into his activities, according to the top Republican investigator.

The FBI agent, whose identity remains undisclosed, revealed that higher-ranking officials at the FBI alerted the Secret Service about the scheduled interview, leading to its postponement in December 2020. Consequently, the IRS and FBI investigators were unable to question Hunter Biden, as summarized in a public statement by Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

“Today, our committee staff conducted a transcribed interview with a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation,” the House Oversight Committee stated.

“The agent CONFIRMED key portions of the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony, including that both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were TIPPED OFF about the planned Hunter Biden interview,” the statement continued. “In fact, on the day of the Hunter Biden interview, FEDERAL AGENTS WERE TOLD TO STAND BY AND TO NOT APPROACH HUNTER BIDEN—they had to wait for his call. As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation.”

“The former FBI supervisory special agent told committee investigators he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation,” the statement added. “The agent’s testimony is sickening and reveals the lengths to which the DOJ is willing to go to cover up for the Bidens. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary Committee and Ways & Means Committee, will continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.”

During Monday’s testimony, the agent, referred to as “Mr. X,” agreed with the IRS agents’ assertion that the handling of the case was unprecedented. Rep. Comer’s summary indicated that the agent expressed surprise at being instructed to wait outside for contact from the subject of an investigation. The committee has further plans to hear from the IRS agents in question.

Last month, the Ways and Means Committee disclosed testimonies from the two agents, highlighting various obstacles they encountered while attempting to build a case against President Biden’s son. They claimed that the investigation deviated from standard practices. The FBI agent’s confirmation aligned with their concerns, fueling allegations of a two-tiered justice system and an attempted cover-up by the Department of Justice.

Hunter Biden has recently agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and acknowledge evidence that could potentially lead to a firearms felony charge. The proposed plea deal includes no prison time and the potential dismissal of the gun charge if he remains on probation without any further infractions. The agreement awaits approval from a judge.

The IRS agents contended that the case should have been prosecuted in California or the District of Columbia but alleged that the prosecutors appointed by the Biden administration in those jurisdictions refused to do so. They argued that Hunter Biden should have faced additional tax charges, including several felonies. Their testimonies revealed instances of Hunter Biden expensing payments to prostitutes as business expenses and an iCloud message suggesting his father’s involvement in his business dealings.

The White House has maintained that President Biden kept his distance from his son’s business affairs. The IRS agents had scheduled an interview with Hunter Biden on December 8, 2020, after his father’s election but before he assumed office. However, the night before the planned interview, the FBI agents and IRS agents learned that FBI headquarters had informed the Secret Service, and it was discovered that the Biden transition team was also aware of the situation, which had not been part of their original plan.

“As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation,” Rep. James Comer said.

An IRS whistleblower, Gary Shapley, earlier revealed that investigators tasked with the Hunter Biden probe were prohibited from asking questions about his father, current President Joe Biden.

“We weren’t allowed to ask questions about dad, we weren’t allowed to ask about the big guy, we weren’t allowed to include certain names in document requests and search warrants,” IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley said. “So, we were precluded from following that line of questioning.”

“We were trying to follow the normal process, we were trying to get to the bottom of it,” Shapley said. “Ultimately, if it was going to lead to another individual, we should follow that to determine what is happening, but there were definitely hindrances I have never seen in my 14 years concerning this investigation that didn’t allow us to follow through the investigation of any other individual to involve President Biden.”

The House Ways and Means Committee released deposition transcripts from IRS whistleblowers, including Shapley, who accused Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel of providing false information to Congress regarding the Hunter Biden investigation.

“When prosecutors don’t allow you to put the subject’s name on document requests or on search warrants, then it raises the possibility there is more information we did not find, but based on the financial records we did find, they’ve been analyzed and it was around 8.3 million received,” Shapley added.

On June 20, the Justice Department announced that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge related to providing false information when purchasing a firearm would be addressed through a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by U.S. Attorney David Weiss.