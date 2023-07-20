WATCH: Illegal Immigrants Demand Free Housing, Paid Job Training During Chicago Protest

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

A group of illegal immigrants holding up signs demanding free housing and paid job training held a protest in Chicago on Wednesday.

The group of about 20 illegal aliens held up signs reading, “We Need Paid Job Training” and “We Need Jobs, We Need Housing” during Wednesday’s protest. Other demands included access to quality food, water infrastructure, and “safe” neighborhoods.

“You Promised Us Safe Living Conditions But Our Rights Have Been Violated,” read another sign.

Despite this, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently signed SB 1817 into law, which will update the Illinois Human Rights Act to include “immigration status” as a protected class. Landlords across Illinois will not be able to refuse potential renters due to their immigration status alone, despite the fact that illegal aliens are eligible for deportation under U.S. law.

The latest move comes as cities like Chicago and New York have sustained massive increased in their illegal migrant populations as border state governors have started programs to bus illegal border crossers to “sanctuary cities.”

This has frustrated many Chicago residents despite the city’s firm commitment to the Democratic Party and its “sanctuary city” policies, which allow illegal immigrants to settle in defiance of federal immigration law. “Politically, having over 500 people in our community will completely wipe out any interest we have,” a community leader in the city’s South Shore neighborhood said after migrants arrived after the expiration of Title 42 earlier this year. “Are you aware that there are immigrant advocates at state houses all over this country? That’s right.”

“Who are advocating for non-citizen voting and local elections? What if that happened here?” he continued, receiving approval from an assembled crowd. “That would change the mindset of what we as a black community, need to thrive here in Chicago. Mayor, that’s a concern of ours. This is much bigger than the mayor of Chicago or Chicago Police Department. This is an effort to destroy our neighborhoods and silence our voices even further.”