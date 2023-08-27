FBI Already Has a File on Oliver Anthony, Edward Snowden Claims

By CONSERVATIVE ROOF

Edward Snowden, known for his notorious leak of classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013, has recently asserted that the FBI likely has a file on the rising music star Oliver Anthony.

Many Americans who have become skeptical about the FBI in recent times will likely find this quite believable.

Anthony’s song “Rich Men North of Richmond” has resonated across the U.S. due to its strong government critique.

This factor alone might spark the interest of the intel community.

As reported by the Washington Examiner:

The FBI likely has a case file on Oliver Anthony already, whistleblower says

Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” is the most talked about song in America.

Released just this month, the blue-collar tune is already approaching 40 million views on YouTube and landed on top of Billboard’s Hot 100 on Tuesday, making Anthony the first musician ever to hit No. 1 with no previous chart history. It was even the subject of the first question at the Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday.

Though a clear hit with listeners, the song has come under attack in some quarters for its economic populism. Anthony takes aim at everything from inflation and high taxes to low wages and welfare…

Edward Snowden, the famous whistleblower who blew the lid on the National Security Agency’s unlawful surveillance program, recently hinted that there’s a good chance the FBI has already opened a file on Anthony.

“After hitting topping the iTunes list and tweeting like this, the FBI will be making space for him another kind of list, too,” Snowden tweeted. “Think I’m kidding? The FBI had a file on John Denver for attending one anti-war protest.”

Snowden is completely right about John Denver. The FBI had a 33-page dossier on him, which came to light following his death.