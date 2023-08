BREAKING: Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin said in an exclusive sitdown interview that he was fired during the Obama administration for investigating Burisma, the energy firm whose board Hunter Biden served on.

BREAKING: Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin said in an exclusive sitdown interview that he was fired during the Obama administration for investigating Burisma, the energy firm whose board Hunter Biden served on. The Biden Crime Family is real — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet