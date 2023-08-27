FEMA Alert System Will Sound Alarm On EVERY Cellphone, TV and Radio on October 4th

By Anthony Scott – The Gateway Pundit

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct a massive nationwide test that will sound off an emergency alarm on every U.S. cellphone, TV, and radio.

The nationwide test of FEMA’s Emergency Alert System will occur on October 4th between 2:20-2:30 pm ET.

According to FEMA, the test will consist of a screeching warning tone that will contain a warning message that will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alarm will also send out warning messages in Spanish for cellphone users who have changed their phone language setting to Spanish.

Per USA Today:

On Wednesday, October 4 at 2:20 p.m. ET, every TV, radio and cellphone in the United States should blare out the distinctive, jarring electronic warning tone of an emergency alert, accompanied by a notice along these lines: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.” On Wednesday, October 4, a test is planned of the entire nation’s Emergency Alert system, a tryout to ensure everything is working correctly in the event of a big, national disaster or attack.

The move by FEMA comes weeks after authorities in Maui refused to sound their world renown alarm system to warn residents of the deadly fire that swept through the island.

Many Maui residents believe if authorities sounded the alarm then the lives of many could have been saved.

