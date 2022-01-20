FBI Raids Home, Campaign Office Of Democrat Biden Critic Rep. Henry Cuellar

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

The FBI on Wednesday raided the home and campaign office of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), a frequent critic of President Joe Biden.

According to the Texas Tribune, FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes said authorities were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” and had appeared to seize evidence from the Democratic lawmaker’s home.

In a statement, Cuellar’s office told the Tribune: “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

Agents spent what appeared to be several hours at Cuellar’s home according to Texas reporter Valerie Gonzalez, who tweeted that agents had “loaded large bags, plastic bins, and a computer into a federal vehicle.”

FBI still present at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar’s in Laredo. https://t.co/CYOyJVSSGJ pic.twitter.com/N8rGyZVpNz — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 19, 2022

Something new: Federal agents were also at the campaign HQ office this afternoon. It wasn’t included in the FBI statement, but two of the vehicles seen there at 4:20 pm later showed up at the residence. An agent wearing an FBI jacket climbed out of one. pic.twitter.com/60oefRoBAS — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 20, 2022

Agents just wrapped it up and everyone left. pic.twitter.com/xPWjKEeTkk — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 20, 2022

In office since 2004, Cuellar has frequently sided with Republicans – including a November call to replace Vice President Kamala Harris as “border czar.” As Zachary Stieber of The Epoch Times notes: Cuellar, considered a moderate, has been a frequent critic of Biden’s lax immigration enforcement policies, which experts say have contributed to the explosion in illegal immigration recorded since Biden took office one year ago. Under the Democrat, the most illegal immigrant apprehensions at the southwest border were recorded for both a fiscal year and a calendar year. Biden shortly after being sworn in halted construction of the border wall, curbed use of pandemic-era expulsion powers, and directed officials to end the “Remain in Mexico” program, which forced many asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their claims to be heard. Some of the administration’s moves have been blocked or reversed by courts, but December arrests were higher than the month before, according to preliminary figures provided in court documents by the Customs and Border Protection agency. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-raids-home-campaign-office-democrat-biden-critic-rep-henry-cuellar