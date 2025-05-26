FBI to probe Biden White House cocaine incident, Dobbs SCOTUS leak, J6 pipe bombs

By Thomas Stevenson – The Postmillennial

The FBI will be revisiting three cases that have gotten public attention over the last several years in government, including the January 6 pipe bombs, the Biden White House cocaine incident, as well as the leak of the Dobbs decision that later overturned Roe v Wade.

The decision to look back into the “cases of potential public corruption” was announced by FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who posted on X about the work to be undertaken by the agency.

“The Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases. These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case. I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress. If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI,” Bongino wrote.

“The Director and I have done only one media interview together. We decided early on to limit our media footprint overall in order to keep the attention on the work being done. There are both positives and negatives to this approach. We have chosen to communicate, in writing, on this platform to fill some of the inevitable information vacuums. I try to read as much of your feedback as possible but the workday is busy, and my office is a SCIF with limited phone access. In response to feedback, both positive and negative, from our interview last week we will be releasing more information which will further clarify answers to some of the questions asked in the interview,” he added.

The three cases in question have garnered significant attention nationally and questions over government corruption have been asked by the public in each case.

In the case of the person who placed a pipe bomb at the Republican and Democrat National Committee buildings in Washington, DC, ahead of J6, an FBI agent claimed that his team was blocked from interviewing the person of interest in connection with placing the pipe bombs. After several years, the person in connection with the pipe bombing has not been found. Footage of the pipe bomber was only released by the FBI years after the fact.

Kyle Seraphin, the former FBI surveillance team leader, said that his team was able to identify the car that the pipe bomber got in to leave the scene, and determined that it belonged to a retired Air Force chief master sergeant that was now working as a contractor with security clearance, but they were blocked from interviewing the person of interest.

In the case of cocaine at the Biden White House, rumors as well as jokes circulated online that Hunter Biden would have been the one responsible for the cocaine that was found in the West Wing. It was never determined who was responsible for bringing the illicit drug into the White House, and Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said that the GOP abandoned a probe into the incident after it was discovered that the Secret Service had destroyed evidence.

With the Dobbs decision, a draft of the Supreme Court decision related to Roe v Wade was leaked ahead of its official release, which gave time for pro-abortion activists to pressure the court over the decision released over a month later. During that time, there were protests staged at the houses of multiple justices and an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.