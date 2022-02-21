February Auction for From the Trenches

Galen, Swifty Lomax, and Mary are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.
This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.
All auctions will end on Friday, February 25th at noon, Pacific Time.
The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.
Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.
Thank you to Galen, Swifty Lomax, and Mary for the donations and to all who participate.
Good luck and have fun!
Vintage Liberty Bell After Shave
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Galen
Bill of Rights Necklace
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
One Shot One Kill
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
Silver Bar
- Current Price: $100.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
Lexington Concord Vintage Souvenir Fold-Out Postcard
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Galen
The Remedy for Tyranny T-Shirt - size Extra Large
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Mary
Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Mary
George Mason: Forgotten Founder
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Mary
National Suicide: Military Aid to the Soviet Union
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Mary