Federal Judge Vows To Name and Shame Nearly 200 People From Jeffrey Epstein’s Client List

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

The names of nearly 200 people from pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s client list are likely to be released early in the New Year, according to a ruling by a federal judge on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska has issued the order for the public filing of sealed names and material relating to 177 individuals within the next 14 days, as revealed in court documents.

The disclosure could potentially occur as early as January 2. The information originates from court filings associated with a civil case initiated by a longstanding accuser against Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted partner in crime of Jeffrey Epstein.

The majority of the VIP elites whose names are set to be unsealed are understood to have established and public connections to Epstein, as highlighted in the order issued by Preska.

She specified that the revealed names encompass individuals who have “given multiple interviews to the media,” filed public lawsuits against Epstein, and testified against Maxwell during the trial. Notably, the unsealed material also includes the names of at least two journalists.

For those not widely recognized as linked to Epstein, the unsealed material will consist of subject matter deemed “not salacious” and content that had not been requested to remain confidential. The disclosure is part of a federal defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell in the Southern District of New York.

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein photographed during one of Epstein’s 17 visits to the White House

Preska has granted a 14-day window for lawyers representing the unnamed individuals to appeal her order, as stipulated in the documents. Recent reports suggest that new documents related to Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg could be among those unsealed. Sjoberg has alleged that British royal Prince Andrew groped her breasts at Epstein’s Manhattan residence in 2001.

Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles III, also faces accusations of engaging in sexual activities with Giuffre when she was a 17-year-old victim of sex trafficking. The prince has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Giuffre initiated a federal lawsuit against Maxwell in Manhattan in 2015, asserting that the former British socialite defamed her by labeling her claims of sexual abuse by Epstein and Maxwell as “obvious lies” and “untrue” in the media.

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein pictured in New York City

This lawsuit, along with the previous unsealing of depositions, played a crucial role in shedding light on the extent and tactics of the sex trafficking operation conducted by Epstein and Maxwell in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan federal jail in 2019 while facing charges related to sex trafficking. Maxwell, convicted in 2021 on five counts connected to the crimes committed alongside Epstein, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, received a 20-year federal prison sentence in June 2022.