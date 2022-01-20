Feds book 11 hotels to handle fortyfold increase in illegal immigration

A stunning rise in the number of illegal immigrants forced the feds to book 11 hotels in Quebec to house them, says Blacklock’s Reporter.

There has been a forty-fold increase in illegal crossings to the highest levels since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“The Department of Immigration is responsible for providing temporary accommodations to asymptomatic asylum seekers who do not have the means to self-isolate for 14 days,” staff wrote in a notice.

“In addition, the department is responsible for providing temporary accommodations to vaccinated asylum seekers from the land border who do not have a suitable quarantine plan until negative COVID-19 test results are received.”

The department in a contractors’ notice said foreigners were housed in ordinary hotels.

“The contractor must provide security services for 11 sites with the possibility that additional hotels may be added or removed as needed in the province of Québec,” wrote staff.

“In addition the contractor must provide up to 10 guards per shift, per location, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Private security guards must monitor “exterior health breaks for the asylum seekers,” it said.

Guards must also ensure the safety of “asylum seekers and other hotel guests” and “act appropriately to address any incidents that are an immediate and real concern to the safety of asylum seekers or other hotel guests.”

Data show the RCMP last year detained 1,435 illegal immigrants on the Canada-U.S. border.

The majority, 1,317, were in Québec followed by British Columbia (99 individuals) and Manitoba (19).

RCMP reported a sudden increase in illegal crossings last November. No explanation was given. Records show illegal crossings in Québec from the outbreak of the pandemic on March 11, 2020 numbered as few as one per month and no more than 39.

However, last September arrests by RCMP grew to 150, then jumped to 932 in November. It compared to only 24 in November 2020.

The immigration department in a 2020 internal e-mail said it was “looking for about 1,000 rooms for isolation rooms for asylum seekers.”

Then-Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Quarantine Act bans on non-essential travel had lowered the incidence of illegal crossings to a handful.

“We implemented significant new restrictions on people who cross our borders irregularly as non-essential,” Blair told the Commons April 20, 2020.

“That has been a very effective measure that has been put in place.”

