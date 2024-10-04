FEMA Running Out of Funds for Hurricane Victims After DHS Allocates Record $454M to Secure ‘Mostly Jewish Institutions’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ announcement on Wednesday that FEMA “does not have the funds” to make it through hurricane season came just over one month after he announced the US will spend a record $454 million to secure mostly Jewish institutions.

From The Times of Israel, August 28, 2024, “US to spend record $454 million securing religious institutions as antisemitism spikes”:

The US federal government will spend nearly $150 million more this year than it did in 2023 to secure religious organizations, a jump aimed at addressing a rise in antisemitism since October 7. The Department of Homeland Security announced last week that it had allocated $454.5 million this fiscal year toward the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which funds security enhancements at houses of worship and religious organizations. It is the largest sum ever allocated toward the program, and a significant increase from last year’s figure of $305 million. “The funds announced today will provide communities across the country with vital resources necessary to strengthen their security and guard against terrorism and other threats,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Jewish, said in a statement. “The impact of these grants will be measured in lives saved and tragedies averted.” Jewish organizations have historically championed the program, which began in 2005 with an allocation of $25 million and has since grown exponentially. Most of the funding has historically gone to Jewish institutions such as synagogues, day schools, and other religious organizations — a trend that continued this year, according to the Orthodox Union. The funds are available to all denominations facing credible threats, and in recent years Muslim and Black Christian institutions have applied for funds, often with the guidance of Jewish groups more experienced in the application process.

Americans struggling to get help in the wake of Hurricane Helene can take solace knowing their tax dollars are going to ensure every Jewish institution in the country is being turned into a veritable fortress.

DHS under Mayorkas also just allocated $640 million to help flood our country with migrants, Shore News Network reports:

While FEMA scrambles to find funding for hurricane survivors, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has just allocated over $640 million to assist with the arrival of noncitizen migrants. Yes, you read that right. Of that amount, $300 million will be distributed through the State and Local Assistance Program (SSP-A), while $340.9 million is set aside for competitive funding. This move has sparked controversy, as many are wondering why such massive amounts are being funneled toward migrant services when American citizens facing the aftermath of natural disasters are being told that FEMA is broke. The numbers don’t lie—FEMA is being stretched thin, and unless Congress steps in soon, the agency won’t have enough money to help hurricane victims rebuild their lives. While Congress did recently approve a $20 billion boost to FEMA’s disaster relief fund, it’s clear that this won’t be enough to cover the costs of recovery, especially with more storms on the horizon. Mayorkas was blunt: “We do not have the funds to make it through the season, and another hurricane is imminent.”

I’m sure Mayorkas will be happy to redirect these funds back to struggling Americans who actually need them during this crisis…

…No doubt that’s coming any minute now!