Fireside Chat Ep. 267 — The Evil Of Holocaust Denial

December 16th, 2022.
Why would anyone deny the single most documented genocide in history? This week, Dennis responds to strong opposition he received from his recent column, If Holocaust Deniers Don’t Go to Hell, There Is No God.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
December 16th, 2022.
Why would anyone deny the single most documented genocide in history? This week, Dennis responds to strong opposition he received from his recent column, If Holocaust Deniers Don’t Go to Hell, There Is No God.