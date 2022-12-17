People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio

KVIA 7

EL PASO, Texas – ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio.

Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall.

This is also not the first time we have seen people coming out of the manholes in El Paso. Segundo Barrio residents have claimed to have seen many come out of the manholes and sewage tunnels.

https://kvia.com/top-stories/2022/12/15/people-emerging-from-manholes-in-segundo-barrio/