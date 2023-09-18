Fitness enthusiasts are dying suddenly – 16 sudden deaths examined

By Vigilant News

Aug.28, 2023 – Larissa Borges, 33 year old Brazilian fitness influencer died suddenly on Aug.28, 2023 after suffering double cardiac arrests. She was traveling in Gramado, Brazil when she had 1st cardiac arrest, went into a coma, then had a 2nd cardiac arrest that was fatal.

Aug.22, 2023 – Northern Ireland – 30s year old Irish doctor Dr. Sean McMahon collapsed in the FITNESS SUITE at Craigavon’s South Lake Leisure Centre on Aug.22, 2023 and died suddenly. He was due to get married in 4 days.

Aug.10, 2023 – Slovakia – 28 year old Dayana Dulovcova, personal trainer who has been training since age 16 was found dead in the bathtub in her apartment by her mother on Aug.10, 2023

July 2023 – Dallas, TX – 57 year old Kathryn Wyant Huffman, a nurse at Medical City Dallas Hospital died suddenly in early July 2023. She was preparing for a fitness competition when she died.

July 4, 2023 – Goiania, Brazil – 22 year old personal trainer Daniel Ribeiro da Silva was found dead inside his house on July 4, 2023. Cause of death suspected to be cardiac arrest

July 2, 2023 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 18 year old Luiz Nathan, one of the greatest talents in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu died suddenly on July 2, 2023.

June 24, 2023 – Glastonbury, CT – 44 year old Susana Barraza Herrick, DMD, dentist and owner of Herrick Family Dentistry, youth lacrosse coach and CrossFit fitness enthusiast died suddenly in Miami, FL, on June 24, 2023.

May 27, 2023 – Limerick, Ireland – 32 yo European fitness model champion & nurse Judy Fitzgerald died unexpectedly on May 27, 2023.

May 19, 2023 – Nousty, France, 31 year old Sandra Badie, World runner up Jiu-Jitsu champion, and practitioner of judo, karate and aikido, died suddenly of a cardiac arrest during the night of May 18/19.

April 21, 2023 – Naples, FL – 35 year old Amy Brooke Jordan, a certified personal trainer who studied kinesiology died suddenly in her sleep on April 21, 2023.

March 26, 2023 – Orange County, FL – 31 year old Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Milmerstadt died suddenly on March 26, 2023 after suffering a brain injury during training session at gym which started out as severe headache after his workout

March 25, 2023 – Uruacu, Brazil – 24 year old personal trainer Jhonatan Saraiva had a sudden medical emergency while swimming in a lake on March 25, 2023 and died unexpectedly. He leaves a pregnant wife.

Feb.6, 2023 – 55 year old fitness industry leader Laurie McCartney died suddenly on Feb.6, 2023. She supported Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates in fitness facilities, gyms, health clubs, etc. “gyms should take the necessary steps prescribed by government to stay open”.

Feb.1, 2023 – UK Teacher, Katy Hancock, age 32, died of brain aneurysm on Feb.1, 2023 was described as “massively fit and healthy” by her dad but collapsed of a brain aneurysm while teaching a fitness class

Jan.23, 2023 – Whitehaven, UK – 26 year old school teacher Rachel Morgan died unexpectedly on Jan.23, 2023 She was a year 1 teacher at Kells Infant School. Rachel had a passion for health and fitness and was a keen member of her local gym, jogged regularly.

Dec.14, 2022 – Brazil – 16 year old aspiring model and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner Andressa Santos Monteiro died suddenly in her sleep on Dec.14, 2022 from a sudden cardiac arrest. She had started suffering from seizures at school a few months prior to her death.

My Take…

It’s becoming harder and harder to keep up with reporting the endless sudden deaths.

When a prominent fitness influencer like Brazilian Larissa Borges dies suddenly (of double cardiac arrest), the news overshadows and pushes out all other similar recent deaths.

There has been a recent cluster of these deaths of “fitness enthusiasts”.

In this article I focused on regular people who were not professional athletes.

These were people who were personal trainers, fitness instructors, fitness enthusiasts, crossfit practitioners, brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners and regular gym goers.

As always, the causes of death are typical for COVID-19 vaccine injury – vast majority are cardiac arrests, and then the occasional “died in sleep”, blood clots or brain injury.

COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is not just dangerous for professional athletes but is extremely dangerous for anyone who is a fitness enthusiast.

Doctors did not disclose these risks of sudden death after COVID-19 vaccination to their patients and that a person who is deeply involved in fitness, has a much higher risk of sudden death.

In my opinion, COVID-19 vaccinated individuals should not engage in any strenuous physical activity until they have an extensive cardiac work-up and are cleared by a team of specialists.